News Release, South Shore Line:

The South Shore Line, a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), provides service between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana, with a total of 18 stops.

The South Shore Line is inviting the public to participate in an important survey that will help shape the future of commuter rail service. Community feedback will directly influence project prioritization, transit accessibility improvements, and strategic investments in the region’s transportation infrastructure.

Currently in its initial phase, the Strategic Plan will establish a long-term vision to guide the growth and enhancement of commuter rail services over the next two decades, and the public survey is a critical first step in shaping that plan. Your input from this survey will help pinpoint current needs, identify community priorities, and uncover new opportunities. The final plan will emphasize modernizing infrastructure, increasing accessibility, and strengthening connections throughout Northwest Indiana, South Bend, Chicago, and beyond. By gathering public feedback early, we aim to better understand how we can continue building upon our commitment to providing efficient, reliable, and inclusive transportation that drives regional economic development, supports environmental sustainability, and strengthens vital connections to the Greater Chicago area.

The public survey specifically seeks insights from individuals who do not currently ride the South Shore Line. It aims to identify barriers to ridership, community needs, and the types of improvements that could encourage greater use of public transit. If you are a current South Shore Line rider and were unable to participate in the most recent rider survey, any additional opportunities to participate in future rider surveys will be announced.

This online survey will be open to the public from June 5 – 19. To share your input and help shape the future of regional rail, take the public survey at mysouthshoreline.com/public-survey-20-year-strategic-plan. Thank you in advance to those who participate in this important survey. As a valued member of the public, your insights and experiences are essential to shaping the next 20-year strategic plan.