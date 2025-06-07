Lovers of Tex-Mex cuisine should start gearing up for the next event in the Friday Night Live series, according to Civic & Events Director Gregory Pietsch.

The ever-popular Taco Fest will return to Downtown La Porte on Friday, June 20 from 6-10 p.m. Featuring local taco vendors, a beer garden and a live performance by the Latin-American musical group Latitude Music, this event is free and open to all ages. Given the popularity and growth this event has experienced over the last several years, Pietsch said he expects this year to be the best crowd yet.

“The La Porte community shows up and shows out for Taco Fest every year,” Pietsch said. “Knowing this, we’ve worked hard to ensure that this is our biggest and best year yet. We expect to see plenty of friendly faces out for what promises to be a great night in our downtown.”

This event is made possible by Arnett Construction & Roofing. For more information on this event and others, visit livinthelakelife.org.