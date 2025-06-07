LA PORTE, IN—The La Porte Community School Corporation proudly announced recently that its Food Service Department has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious Healthy Meals Incentives Recognition Award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) in collaboration with Action for Healthy Kids

(AFHK).

The department received the Innovative School Lunch Makeover Award for launching “The Creation Station”—a customizable, student-driven meal line at the high school. The team has significantly increased meal participation and student satisfaction by offering fresh, flavorful, and lower-sodium options like build-your-own sub sandwiches and burrito

bowls while meeting all school meal pattern requirements and dietary specifications.

“We are incredibly proud of our Food Service team for their dedication to providing nutritious, appealing meals that our students want to eat,” said Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood.”Cindy Vondra and her team transformed our lunch program with the Creation Station by giving students agency in food choices while maintaining high nutritional

standards.”

As an award recipient, the La Porte Community School Corporation will receive national and local recognition and travel stipends for team members to attend the national Healthy Meals Summit in Las Vegas in Fall 2025.

“We congratulate La Porte Community School Corporation on this important achievement,” said Rob Bisceglie, Executive Officer & President for Action for Healthy Kids.”The HMI Recognition Awards are an opportunity to showcase innovative school nutrition practices that provide children with access to nutritious school meals,” he added.

The Innovative School Lunch Makeover Award specifically recognizes districts that have successfully revamped popular school lunch meals to meet all nutritional requirements while incorporating meaningful student engagement. Healthy school meals are an essential part of the school environment and a proven tool for improving children’s health, growth, development, and educational outcomes. The La Porte Community School Corporation is proud to be recognized as a leader in school nutrition innovation.