The Chesterton Fire Department has announced its participation in the Home Fire Campaign—an initiative of the American Red Cross—with the goal of preventing fire-related deaths and injuries and making the community safer.

As part of the Home Fire Campaign, 10-year lithium-battery smoke alarms will be installed free of charge in the homes of any Town of Chesterton residents who request them. In addition, residents will receive home fire safety information, including on how to create an escape plan.

The CFD and American Red Cross will provide this service for the low, low price of a phone call!

Begin the process by calling the CFD’s Smoke Detector Hotline at 219-983-4234. A firefighter will then call you back with an installation date and time. All installations will be performed by the CFD.

Businesses, rental properties, and large-scale property-managed buildings are not eligible to participate in the program.

For more information, call Deputy Fire Chief Aimee Gilbert at 219-926-7162.