The Town of Chesterton announced it will will cohost a ribbon-cutting with the Duneland Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the opening of the new public parking lots in Downtown Chesterton at 9 a.m. Friday, June 13.

The ceremony will begin at the new lot in the 100 block of Grant Ave. and folks will then walk to the second lot, in the 100 block of East Indiana Ave.

“This opens up a lot of new parking for Downtown businesses and Downtown events alike,” Chamber President Maura Mundell noted. “We’re thrilled to see continued investment in making Downtown more accessible.”

The Grant Ave. parking lot has 60 new spaces; that on East Indiana Ave., 28 new spaces plus the addition of a couple of new spaces and the “freshening” of 23 existing spaces along East Indiana Ave. itself.

The contractor on the project: Grimmer Construction LLC of Highland.

The designer: DVG Team Inc. of Crown Point.