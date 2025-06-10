LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction will conduct overnight lane closures on northbound I-65 to set up phase two of bridge work on I-65 between Ridge Rd and I-94 this week, which will then be in place through late June. This traffic configuration change is currently scheduled to occur the evening of Wednesday, June 11 from approximately 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-65 northbound will be in a new construction layout the following morning, with three lanes in each direction at 35th Ave but one lane closed in each direction north of the eastbound I-94 to southbound I-65 ramp. Southbound I-65 will remain in its current configuration. During phase two, the ramp from Ridge Rd to I-65 northbound will be closed. The detour will utilize State Road 53/Broadway and I-94.

The ramp from I-94 westbound to I-65 southbound remains closed through late August. The detour utilizes the State Road 53/Broadway interchange ramps to turn around and access I-65 southbound from I-94 eastbound.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area while construction is occurring through mid-October. Bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects are being conducted in three locations on I-65: over 35th Ave, over the ramp from I-65 to westbound I-94, and over the Chicago, Ft. Wayne & Eastern Railroad (CFE Railroad).

This work is part of the contract that includes the I-65 bridge deck overlay over Norfolk Southern Railroad between Ridge Rd. and 61st Ave, which has the ramp from Ridge Rd to southbound I-65 closed through mid-August.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.