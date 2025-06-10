Shortly after 12:00 p.m. Monday, Alfonzo D. Egeston Jr. fled from a traffic stop along westbound I-80/90 in the area of the 49 mile marker leaving behind his haul of methamphetamine.

Highway Interdiction Deputies gave chase as Egeston ran north and onto the rear of properties that adjoin County Road 450 North.

Additional deputies converged on the area and set up a perimeter. Agency K9s and drones are being utilized to attempt to locate Egeston.

Police say if you observe Egeston or anything suspicious on your property, immediately call 911.

Late Monday afternoon the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said the continued efforts to locate Egeston throughout the afternoon had been unsuccessful.

Area residents are encouraged to report anything suspicious on their property.