The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Monday welcomed three new officers into the department.

Kristopher Ragle, Brock Schulte and Christopher Walsh were officially sworn in at a ceremony Monday morning.

“These officers have answered the call to serve and protect our community with honor, integrity, and dedication,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said on the department’s Facebook page.

“Please join us in congratulating them as they begin their journey in law enforcement. We’re proud to have them on our team!”