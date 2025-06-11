MUNSTER, Ind. — Registration is now open for the Franciscan Health Produce Prescription Program in Munster, which aims to assist with chronic disease management.

Upon successful completion of the free, six-week program, participants will receive monthly fresh produce vouchers for six months.

Participants must have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure; have moderate to high food insecurity as determined by a screening process and complete a four-week Cooking Matters course. Participants need not be patients within the Franciscan Health system to participate.

The program will meet weekly from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central on Thursdays from July 10 through Aug. 14 at the Hammond Clinic in Third Floor Room 3060 B, 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster.

The deadline to register is June 20. To register and for more information, contact Insydia Rivera at Insydia.rivera@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 323-2225.

The Produce Prescription Program is made possible in part through donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Food Insecurity Fund. For more information or to donate, go online or call the Franciscan Health Foundation at (219) 661-3401.