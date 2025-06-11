News Release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company:

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, is accepting applications for the Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant. Now in its seventh consecutive year, the grant supports local nonprofit organizations and first responders to provide public safety education and training across northern Indiana.

Grants are available in amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000. Applications are being accepted now through July 18, and recipients will be announced during the week of Aug. 11.

“At NIPSCO, safety is our priority and core value,” said Rick Calinski, Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “This grant represents our ongoing commitment to empowering first responders and community members with the tools and training they need to stay ahead of emergencies. By fostering a proactive safety culture, we’re helping to create stronger, more resilient communities.”

Since 2018, the grant has funded 107 safety education programs and various trainings for the public and first responders. Last year, some of the funded programs and trainings included lithium-ion battery response training in Cass County, carbon monoxide training for East Chicago residents and CPR and AED training for residents and first responders in Carroll County.