News Release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company:
Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, is accepting applications for the Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant. Now in its seventh consecutive year, the grant supports local nonprofit organizations and first responders to provide public safety education and training across northern Indiana.
Grants are available in amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000. Applications are being accepted now through July 18, and recipients will be announced during the week of Aug. 11.
“At NIPSCO, safety is our priority and core value,” said Rick Calinski, Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “This grant represents our ongoing commitment to empowering first responders and community members with the tools and training they need to stay ahead of emergencies. By fostering a proactive safety culture, we’re helping to create stronger, more resilient communities.”
Since 2018, the grant has funded 107 safety education programs and various trainings for the public and first responders. Last year, some of the funded programs and trainings included lithium-ion battery response training in Cass County, carbon monoxide training for East Chicago residents and CPR and AED training for residents and first responders in Carroll County.
Last year’s grant recipients included:
- American National Red Cross
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana
- Cass County Emergency Management Agency
- Cedar Lake Fire Department
- City of Delphi – Delphi Police Department
- City of East Chicago Fire Department
- Cleveland Township Fire Department
- Crown Point Police Department
- Dyer Firefighters Association, Inc.
- Franciscan Alliance, Inc.
- LaGrange Firefighters, Inc.
- Lake County Homeland Security/EMA
- Lutheran Social Services of Indiana, Inc.
- MAAC Foundation, Inc.
- Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services
- Town of Long Beach
Grant opportunities will include, but are not limited to, community and youth public safety education programming, training for first responders, police, and fire department, fire and carbon monoxide safety programs, education, training in the prevention of damage to underground natural gas lines and child-related safety education.
Grant funding is not intended to cover the purchase of equipment other than tools needed to support public safety education programs and training.
Organizations with a mission to support public safety education and training must apply online through NIPSCO’s Your Cause portal.
- Defined project goals
- Defined alignment with project and community priorities
- Detailed project description including amount requested, scope of project and community impact
- Overview of how support will be recognized (press release, social media, website etc.) and how it will benefit your organization
To learn more and apply, please visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.