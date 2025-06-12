News Release, Marquette High School:

Before they disperse to California, Croatia, or somewhere in between, Marquette’s Class of 2025 gathered one last time Wednesday as students. In the morning, their parents accompanied them inside the Fremont Ballroom at Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa for the Senior Breakfast, where Jordan Gallas ’03 shared insights on decision-making and encouraged the graduates to make connections as they go forth.

Most Reverend Bishop Robert J. McClory presided over the Class of 2025’s Baccalaureate Mass inside St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Church before diplomas were conferred upon the 53 graduates.

Principal Katie Collignon welcomed the scores of family and friends inside the Richard and Louise Scholl Student Center for the commencement ceremony. She praised the Class of 2025 for their gift of individuality to the school community. Senior Kori Ladd delivered the valedictorian speech before Collignon and superintendent of schools Dr. Colleen J. Brewer distributed diplomas.

Amy Crane directed the Marquette Singers in a heartfelt rendition of “You Raise Me Up”. Salutatorian Sedona Vendramin presented the graduates with one final address before National Honor Society president Alexandria Sierra led her classmates in the formal turning of their tassels.

Before “Pomp and Circumstance” played, Marquette High School paid tribute to longtime office manager Janice Wagner ’74, who is retiring after 25 years of service to the school. Jan guided Marquette’s front office with unwavering loyalty and grace and remains a friend to so, so many Blazers.

Marquette boasted 16 summa cum laude graduates within the Class of 2025. As a cohort, the 53-member class combined to earn 1,427 dual credits while enrolled.

The faculty and staff of Marquette Catholic High School extend their best wishes to the Class of 2025 and their families.

Marquette Catholic High School Class of 2025

Adam Joseph Albertson

Elaina Patricia Balling**

Livia Apolona Balling**

Marcos Magaña-Beato*

Jiselle Nina Chabes

Quan Tran Hoang Dang**

Liam Daniel Coates***

Hsuan-Jui Fan***

Alexander Maximus Galvez**

John Patrick Haverstock**

Bella Jiang***

Runa Jo

Brielle Ayiana Jones*

Jacob Alec Kelly**

Clara Olivia Kosnik**

Lidia Grace Kravetz**

Kori Addison Ladd***

Ethan John Lahart*

Liam Owen Larkin*

Khanh Thanh Le**

Ronghanlu Li*

Grace Emilee Lindsey***

Elena Christine Lopez

Maggie Mae McDonald

Cole Patrick McGary

William Grant McLinden

Madison Grace Najar**

Hoang Phuong Anh Nguyen*

Brennan Edward Recktenwall***

Alexa Levi Reyes*

Natalie Rayelle Robinson*

Claudia Rodenas

Emmerson Reece Rowley*

Aine Marija Rudzevicius

Maya Elisabeth Ruiz***

Warisara Saetang***

Nicole Marie Schenzel***

Anthony Robert Scott

Katherine Margaret Sheerin***

Alexandria Lynn Shoppa**

Alexandria Rae Sierra***

Aleah Renae Sims*

Estelle Marie Skish***

Johnathan Craig Smith

Liam Patrick Stark*

Lily Anne Thompson**

Devin Makhi Turner

Santiago Mathias Velez

Sedona Anne Vendramin***

Anne Marie Wadle***

Jeffery James Welch***

John Paul Wellinski*

Davion Lee Williams***

Ayumu Yoshie

* Cum Laude

** Magna Cum Laude

*** Summa Cum Laude