La Porte, IN – The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Hometown Health & Wellness on Jun 18th at 1104 6th Street, La Porte. The event will begin at 9 a.m. CDT with the ribbon cutting officially taking place at 9:15 a.m. CDT with building tours immediately following until the office opens at 10 a.m. The community is invited to RSVP through the link on the LEAP website, www.laportepartnership.com.

Hometown Health & Wellness provides Direct Primary Care and wellness services including Infrared Sauna, Salt Therapy, IV vitamin infusions, and food and nutrition classes. They strive to provide high quality, convenient care at an affordable monthly price through memberships. Packages include general healthcare for individual, family and employer plans with additional wellness services available to add on or purchase separately.

“Elisa Bergquist, board certified Family Nurse Practitioner and owner, said of this change, “This move to our new location will provide a much larger space with more accessible parking, which will allow us to expand our direct primary care services with more opportunities for the public and small businesses to take advantage of the benefits of direct primary care program. A second provider will join our team in August, and we will also begin offering new wellness services to improve the health and wellness of our community. These services will include 4 infrared saunas, 4 seats in a Himalayan salt therapy room, 5 seats for IV vitamin infusions, and a commercial kitchen and classroom space where we will begin offering food and nutrition as well as healthy cooking classes later on this year.”

Learn more information about Hometown Health & Wellness by stopping at 1104 6th Street, calling 219.369.6008, or visiting their website, hometowndpc.com.