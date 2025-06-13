MICHIGAN CITY, IN – June 12, 2025 – The 30th annual commencement ceremony of Michigan City High School took place on Sunday, June 8, in the Wolves Den gymnasium. 311 MCHS students received a high school diploma. In his remarks, Principal Dr. Mo Mroueh proudly called the class “a group of remarkable young individuals whose dedication, perseverance, and growth [are] proudly recognized.”

Dr. Wendel McCollum, Superintendent of Michigan City Area Schools, addressed the graduates, saying, “It’s clear you know how to come together, raise your voice, and effect meaningful change.” He also emphasized the class’s role in shaping the MCAS strategic plan: “You reminded us that every decision we make should focus on the impact it has on you and your peers.”

Dr. McCollum shared that he was inspired by the class’s drive and ambition: “You don’t just dream big, you take action. You’ve embraced every opportunity, challenged yourselves, and kept pushing forward, leveling up every step of the way.”

Class President Jaden Wilson applauded his peers for their perseverance and their willingness to stick together during their four years. “We survived four years of constant obstacles, mental health trials, friendships tested by distance and time, and episodes of unmanageable stress. We survived because we stuck together.”

He reminded the class never to underestimate their value or compare their progress to others. “Believe in yourself fiercely, dream without limits, love without fear, and always, always be kind to others and yourselves.”

Student council president Bailey Chavis shared a list of the biggest lessons the Class of 2025 learned in MCHS for future students, including her sister, Molly, who is an incoming freshman. “As long as you are a Wolf, you will have people in your corner, but you need to be your own biggest advocate. Closed mouths don’t get fed, so stand up for yourself.”

Her list highlighted the importance of making the most of MCHS by trying your best at everything. “Make a choice, make a change, and wake up in 20 years to enjoy the fruit your beautiful life has grown.”

Among the students in the class of 2025, 23 graduated with distinction and highest distinction, with grade point averages of 4.1 or above (learn more about these students at www.EducateMC.net/MCHSNews). The class’s top ten students all have grade point averages of 4.34 or above.

Approximately 100 students earned academic or technical honors diplomas. Fourteen students were recognized with medals for earning both diplomas, marking a significant academic achievement.

Forty-eight students earned 74 technical certifications in construction, cosmetology, nursing, EMT, criminal justice and law, culinary, welding, automotive, and machining. Eighteen students earned a Work Ethic certification, making them extremely valuable to employers. Twenty-eight students took part in the Ivy Tech graduation for their accomplishments.

Twenty-six of those students met all the requirements for the “Indiana College Core,” equal to one year at any public university or college in Indiana. Additionally, 60 students completed the Early College program, the first in the region. Thirty-seven graduates also are part of the Honors College. In all, the class of 2025 graduated with 3,610 college credits in both core academics and career and technical areas.

Students who represented Robotics, JROTC, environmental science, world languages, choir and band, art and photography, Esports, Girls and Boys track, and wrestling were recognized for reaching regional and state level for their extracurricular. Twelve students will proudly serve in the Armed Forces.

Thirteen members of the Class of 2025 were named All-Duneland Athletic Conference. Three graduates made honorable mention academic all-state. Twenty-two were named DAC All Conference. Twenty-three of these graduates have signed letters of intent to play their sport in college.

MCHS’ graduating class has received more than $3.5 million in reported academic and athletic scholarships, including a Lilly Scholarship finalist and two reported recipients. The Class of 2025 also holds 59 21st Century scholars, which translates to $2.4 million in scholarships for those dedicated students.

A full livestream of the graduation ceremony is available on the MCAS YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@EducateMC