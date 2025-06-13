Michigan City Area Schools Office of Food Services is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children. Children must be present to receive their meals. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

For a full list of sites, times, and menus, please visit EducateMC.net/summerfoodservice