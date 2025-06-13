Porter Police arrested a man after successfully initiating a PIT maneuver Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. a Town of Porter Police Officer attempted to stop a motorist for tailgating and passing other vehicles on a double-yellow line in the area of 700 N. Waverly Road.

The suspect, driving a 2004 Dodge Neon, failed to stop for the officer and fled eastbound on U.S. 20.

The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and took a number of turns onto various county roads in both Westchester and Pine Township.

In the area of Burdick Road and County Road 575 East, the pursuing Town of Porter Officer found an opportunity to execute a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Manuever. The successful PIT forced the suspect vehicle into a farm field where he surrendered to officers without further resistance or injury.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Mocabee of Portage, was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.