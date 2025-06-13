LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction will begin pavement patching work on I-65 between 93rd Ave and Central Ave next week.

Overnight lane closures will take place for approximately four nights during the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday, June 16. Lane closures will be on southbound I-65 the first two nights and then on northbound I-65 the next two nights.

After the overnight lane closures are complete in each direction, I-65 will have three lanes shifted to the right with the work zone on the left. These restrictions are for phase one of the project, which will include median crossover work. Phase one will be in place through late June.

This project will include overnight lane closures to setup the traffic configuration between each phase of work and lane shifts during daytime hours to make room for the work zone. Pavement patching will be ongoing through the fall and will coordinate with bridge work occurring on I-65 between 61st Ave and I-94.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.