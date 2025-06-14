Chesterton, IN — The Town of Chesterton and the Duneland Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 13, to celebrate the opening of two new public parking lots in the downtown district.
Community leaders, business owners, and residents gathered at 101 N Calumet Road to mark the completion of the project, which includes a 60-space lot in the 100 block of Grant Avenue and a 51-space lot in the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue. The additional parking is designed to increase accessibility and support continued business growth in downtown Chesterton.
“This project represents a significant investment in the continued vitality of our Downtown district, providing much-needed, accessible parking for residents, visitors, and patrons of our local businesses,” says Erin Collins, Chesterton Town Council member. “These new lots will make it easier for people to visit and support our shops, restaurants, and small businesses, and they’ll serve as a vital asset during our many cherished community events, from the European market to Third Fridays and beyond. With this improvement, we’re not only making Downtown more accessible, we’re helping it thrive. “We would like to extend our thanks to DVG for their excellent design and to Grimmer Construction for their excellent work and dedication in bringing this project to life We’re also grateful to the Town of Chesterton’s Engineering and Building departments, especially Mark O’Dell and Matt Gavelik, whose leadership and commitment to detail were key to the project’s success.”
The Chamber thanks the Town of Chesterton for their investment and ongoing support of local businesses.
