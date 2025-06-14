Community leaders, business owners, and residents gathered at 101 N Calumet Road to mark the completion of the project, which includes a 60-space lot in the 100 block of Grant Avenue and a 51-space lot in the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue. The additional parking is designed to increase accessibility and support continued business growth in downtown Chesterton.

