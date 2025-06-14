On Friday, five local leaders were honored with awards during the Indiana Black Expo, Inc. Michigan City Chapter’s fifth annual corporate luncheon.
Michigan City Police Department Detective Taylor Tillman received the 2025 “I” Rise Award.
Common Councilman At-large Bryant Dabney received the Community Spirit Award.
Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Also, recent MCHS grads Brianna Bonds and Jamere Steele received college scholarships.
WIMS congratulates all who were honored.