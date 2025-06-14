LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be conducting seal coating operations resulting in the closure of State Road 39 beginning on or after Tuesday, June 17.

State Road 39 will be closed between U.S. 20 and the Michigan State Line for approximately two days. The official detour for this closure will follow U.S. 20 and I-94.

Through traffic should utilize the detour or seek an alternate route. Local traffic should exercise caution and follow traffic directions carefully in the area where work is occurring. This work is weather sensitive so the schedule is subject to change.

Learn more about the chip seal process on the INDOT website here.