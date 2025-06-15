SOUTH BEND – Jonathan Alan Peters, 33 years old, of Mishawaka, Indiana, was recently sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, announced Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Peters was sentenced to 420 months in prison, 15 years of supervised release. Restitution will be imposed at a later date.

According to documents in the case, Peters took photographs depicting images of child sexual abuse material. He then distributed the images to other people on the Internet. The investigation revealed he possessed 110 images and 29 videos which depicted child sexual abuse material.

This case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Indiana State Police and the Mishawaka Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah T Jones.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.