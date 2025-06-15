The Michigan City Human Rights Commission recognized Chief of Operations Steve Forker and Chief of Services Dave Cooney with the prestigious 2025 Unsung Hero Award.

The award was presented by Chief Marty Corley, who also serves as a Commissioner on the Human Rights Commission, during a ceremony surrounded by family, friends, and community leaders.

“This honor reflects the unwavering dedication and tireless service that Chiefs Forker and Cooney have shown—not only to the men and women of the Michigan City Police Department but also to the broader Michigan City community,” MCPD said on its Facebook page. “These two leaders are truly the backbone of MCPD, and their behind-the-scenes commitment continues to make a lasting impact every single day.”

WIMS congratulates and Chief Forker and Chief Cooney.