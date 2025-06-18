The 11th Street Station and Parking Structure are part of the South Shore Line’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project. The Double Track project was funded by the Federal Transit Administration, NICTD (South Shore Line), the State of Indiana, Northwest Indiana Regional Development Commission, City of Michigan City, LaPorte County, City of South Bend, and St. Joseph County. The project’s success can also be attributed to years of broad support from local, state and federal elected officials past and present, especially former Governor Holcomb, Senator Young, Governor Braun (who was then senator), Congressmen Mrvan and Yakym, former Congressman Pete Visclosky, and the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.