TEAM WIMS at The Grand Opening of the South Shore Line Railroad’s Michigan City 11th Street Station and parking structure
Earlier this morning Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch along with the City of Michigan City celebrated with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the 11th Street Station. The event is a culmination of a collaborative effort between the City of Michigan City, South Shore Line and Flaherty & Collins. Beginning today at NOON, the public will have access to the South Shore Line platform as well as seating and restroom facilities for train riders and more than 500 parking spaces.
Flaherty & Collins continues to work on the adjacent Franklin at 11th Street Station development, which also includes apartments, retail and commercial space, as a component of the Double Track Northwest Indiana project.
The 11th Street Station and Parking Structure are part of the South Shore Line’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project. The Double Track project was funded by the Federal Transit Administration, NICTD (South Shore Line), the State of Indiana, Northwest Indiana Regional Development Commission, City of Michigan City, LaPorte County, City of South Bend, and St. Joseph County. The project’s success can also be attributed to years of broad support from local, state and federal elected officials past and present, especially former Governor Holcomb, Senator Young, Governor Braun (who was then senator), Congressmen Mrvan and Yakym, former Congressman Pete Visclosky, and the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. #wims #nwi #michigancity #loclaradio My Michigan City, Indiana Mayor Angie – Michigan City