INDOT is reminding the public that seal coating operations are underway in La Porte County with a road closure on State Road 39 between U.S. 20 and the Michigan State Line through today.

Through traffic should seek alternate routes, and local traffic should exercise caution in the area.

While the roadway is swept at the end of this process to remove loose stones, please slow down and increase distance from other vehicles when driving through recent seal coat work areas to prevent vehicle damage.