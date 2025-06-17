In an effort to accommodate an expected increase in ridership for the Chicago Pride Parade, the South Shore Line will offer extra passenger trains on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Extra WESTBOUND service Sunday, 6/29/25:

In the morning, two westbound passenger extras will operate ahead of existing trains.

These Extra trains will NOT SERVE South Bend, Hudson Lake, Beverly Shores, Gary Metro Center, or Gary/Chicago Airport:

WB Extra will depart Carroll Ave. just prior to Tr 502 at 7:24 a.m. (Millennium Station arrival @ 8:51 a.m.).

WB Extra will depart Carroll Ave. just prior to Tr 504 at 8:27 a.m. (Millennium Station arrival @ 9:52 a.m.).

Extra EASTBOUND departures from Millennium Station Sunday, 6/29/25:

In the afternoon, two eastbound passenger Extra trains will provide additional service for riders leaving Chicago. The EB Extras will serve Millennium and Van Buren St., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Ave.

These Extra trains will NOT SERVE Museum Campus, 57th St., Hudson Lake or South Bend:

EB Extra will depart Millennium Station at 3:20 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 3:22 p.m.).

EB Extra will depart Millennium Station at 4:57 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 4:59 p.m.).

As a reminder, the South Shore Line reserves the right to remove disorderly passengers. Disorderly conduct includes, but is not limited to, public indecency/nudity, and drunken or disruptive conduct.

Alcohol is PROHIBITED ON ALL TRAINS on June 29. Please remember glass bottles are prohibited at all times.