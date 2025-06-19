Michigan City Area Schools announced in honor of Juneteenth, there will be no Summer School on Thursday, June 19. There will be no Summer Food Service at the following locations:

Knapp Elementary School

Pine Elementary School

Michigan City High School

Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County (321 Detroit St.)

In honor of Juneteenth, the Michigan City park office and sticker office will be closed Thursday. The offices will reopen Friday, June 20.

The Salvation Army of Michigan City office will be closed on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth. If you are in need of food assistance this week, please visit our pantry on Tuesday.

La Porte City offices are closed today, in observance of Juneteenth. If you need to make a utility payment, you can still do so online or by leaving it in the drop box located in front of City Hall.

The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department announced The Kids Summer Playground program will not take place on Thursday. “See you back at the parks Friday!” they said on their Facebook page.

The Porter County Health Department announced it will be closed today and reopen Friday.