Michigan City police made an arrest Monday night after gunshot detection technology alerted them to an area where they found 72 shell casings and a man hiding.

Just after 10:30 p.m., the Flock Raven gunshot detection system alerted to shots being fired near the 100 block of Seymour Avenue. Multiple officers responded to the area as well as a deputy from the Long Beach Police Department.

The responding officers were approached by several neighborhood residents who indicated they heard multiple gunshots being fired. The officers canvassed the area looking for bullet casings and came across 19-year-old local resident, Miko Lemons Jr., who had been hiding in some tall grass. Lemons Jr. fled on foot and ignored several orders from the officers to stop. Police say he was quickly caught.

The on-scene investigation continued and 72 bullet casings were recovered. Additional evidence was found which led to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office being contacted, and a search warrant was granted, for a shed in the 100 block of Seymour. Two 9mm handguns, a large capacity drum magazine, extended magazine and ammunition were recovered from a backpack in the shed. One of the handguns was recently reported stolen in Michigan City.

Lemons Jr. was subsequently arrested on probable cause for criminal recklessness, theft of a firearm and resisting law enforcement. On Tuesday, a judge determined probable cause existed for the formal filing of the above referenced criminal charges. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only.