This week, a group of officers from the Michigan City Police Department is attending the Indiana School Resource Officer Association (INSROA) Conference.

“Throughout the week-long event, officers will participate in keynote presentations and breakout sessions designed to provide high-quality training,” foster relationship-building, and connect valuable resources, MCPD said on their Facebook page.

The goal is to better equip officers to serve and support the youth in schools.

“By investing in this training, MCPD continues to prioritize school safety and the well-being of our community’s students,” MCPD said.