EXTREME HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
95 and 106 possible. The hottest conditions are expected on Sunday
and Monday.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Consecutive days of excessive heat and
humidity combined with very warm low temperatures in the 70s can
be especially hazardous for vulnerable populations as the
overnight hours provide little relief from the heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
