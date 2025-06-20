Each year, Save The Dunes celebrates, “Save the Dunes Day”, the official day on which Save the Dunes was formed in 1952 by Dorothy Buell and a swell of community members who valued the beauty, ecology, and peacefulness of the Indiana Dunes. This year, they are hosting their 73rd Anniversary Open House on Friday, June 20th, 2025.

You are invited to join at the historic Barker House, home and headquarters to Save the Dunes, for an afternoon event with light bites, refreshments, and guided tours of the home by Save the Dunes staff. Join us to learn more about the ways we are advocating for the Indiana Dunes and hear more about upcoming events. Plus, you’ll have the chance to check out our newly renovated board and meeting room, along with the new updates to the house and property!

Friday, June 20th, 2025

11:00AM-1:00PM

Save the Dunes HQ- Barker House

444 Barker Rd. Michigan City, IN