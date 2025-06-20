The Portage Streets and Sanitation Department gave a tree limb update report Wednesday.

Today, limb crews will remain working in Zone 2.

The crews completed 139 sizable piles. One limb crew that was servicing zone 3 focused on the small limb piles that can be handled avoiding a large grapple truck. They completed 89 small limb piles yesterday.

Street department work zones NOT garbage day routes and have no association with trash service. The street zones are the same in leaf service, snow removal and limb pickup.

The Portage Streets and Sanitation Department always encourages residents to report limb pile pickup requests. This can be completed by calling (219) 762-4564 or Emailing PSD@portage-in.com or completing the online form at https://www.portagein.gov/452/Limb-Removal

Portage residents are also able to drop off limbs at the street department (Yard Pass is required) during hours of operation (7am to 3pm Monday thru Friday and Saturdays 10am to 2pm) and also at the US12 Compost site located at 6451 US Highway 12 (Hours are 8am to 4pm Monday thru Saturday) A valid ID is required.