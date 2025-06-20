*Update- Coroner Report*

Indiana State Police Requested to Investigate Officer Involved Shooting in Chesterton

The following statement was released by the Porter County Coroner, Cynthia M. Dykes:

June 19, 2025

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8:16 AM, the Porter County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the area of 501 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton, regarding the death of a male. The decedent is identified as 45-year-old

Joseph Gerber, of Winamac.

Cause of Death:

1. self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head

2. multiple gunshot wounds

Manner of Death: Suicide

Toxicology is pending.