MICHIGAN CITY, IN, June 20, 2025 –
Michigan City Special Events has officially postponed the 2025 Kiddie Parade due to excessive heat.
“We know this is a huge disappointment to the kids who are participating, but the health and safety of all those involved is our priority,” said Terry Greetham, Special Events Director for Michigan City. “We are working on a plan to reschedule the parade for later this year.”
A new date will be announced in the next few weeks. For more information visit Michigan City Special Events Facebook page.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Terry Greetham
Michigan City Special Events
(219) 873-4371
tgreetham@emichigancity.com