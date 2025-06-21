VALPARAISO, Ind. – Board-certified podiatrists Cynthia Grundy, DPM, and Dominik Meyer, DPM, are now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting patients in Valparaiso.

Both doctors completed medical school at Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in North Chicago, Ill.

Dr. Grundy completed her residency at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Her clinical interests include bunions, sports injuries and diabetic wounds.

Dr. Meyer completed his residency at Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in Chicago. His clinical interests include elective foot and ankle surgeries, diabetic wound care and sports medicine of the foot and ankle.

Both doctors are accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Glendale Health Center, 1101 Glendale Blvd., Suite 101 in Valparaiso. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (219) 464-4100.