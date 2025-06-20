News Release, South Shore Line:

The South Shore Line would like to remind the public of the previously approved fare increase that will go into effect on July 1, 2025.

The fare adjustment, approved by the NICTD Board of Trustees on May 28, 2025, is part of a long-term strategy to ensure continued investment in infrastructure, customer experience, and operational reliability across the South Shore Line system. “The increase, the first in over 7 years, reflects the growing costs of maintaining and improving commuter rail service while continuing to provide safe, efficient, and convenient transportation for our passengers,” said Michael Noland, South Shore Line President.

As part of the July 1, 2025, fare increase, the South Shore Line has also enhanced discounts on multi-ride tickets, raising 10-ride ticket discounts from 5% to 10%, and 25-ride ticket discounts from 10% to 20%. These adjustments are designed to better serve riders whose commuting habits have shifted, especially those now traveling to Chicago fewer days per week. “We hope these increased savings offer added value to our frequent travelers,” said Michael Noland.

Another option for riders who use our service more frequently is the monthly ticket, which provides a 33% savings based upon a 21-day work month. The monthly ticket is best for those who ride 18 days or more within a single month.

We also remind our riders that many employers participate in Section 132 (f) transit benefit programs that allow employees to pay for transit using pre-tax dollars. Our riders who use this benefit can save up to an additional 40% on their commuting costs. Through Transit Benefit programs, passengers have commuting funds deducted pre-tax from paychecks. The South Shore Line accepts Transit Benefit cards at Ticket Vending Machines and on the South Shore Line mobile app.

The South Shore Line also wants to note that the previous offering of Buy One, Get One (BOGO) for monthly tickets is discontinued as part of this Fare Increase.

Passengers are encouraged to view the updated fare chart available on the South Shore Line website here: https://mysouthshoreline.com/tickets/tickets-fares/. NICTD remains committed to transparency and open communication with its riders. Public input was solicited prior to the Board’s approval, and the final fare structure reflects the feedback received from communities across Northern Indiana and the greater Chicago area.

The South Shore Line thanks its riders for their continued support and looks forward to serving the region with reliable and modern commuter rail service for years to come.

The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.