The City of Valparaiso has announced the availability of a number of community organizations to

offer cooling centers to help keep the city safe during this week’s heat wave.

“We encourage people to visit these cooling centers and to check on those who may not have functioning air conditioning,” said Mayor Jon Costas. The following Cooling Centers will be in place for this week and future heat waves:

Valparaiso YMCA (219) 462-4185

1201 Cumberland Crossing

Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sun 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch (219) 462-0524

103 Jefferson St.

Open Mon – Thurs 9:00 am – 8:00 pm., Fri 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sat 9:00 am – 5:00 pm,

Sun 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Daybreak Resource Center (219) 510-1800

500 Don Hovey Dr.

Open Mon – Sun 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

CoAction (219) 548-2800

2001 Calumet Ave.

Open Mon – Fri 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

In addition, the Valparaiso Police Department offers a special program for individuals who may need

special help during weather emergencies. The Contact Assistance Referral (CARE) Program means

the VPD will check on residents during harsh weather. To register yourself or a loved one for CARE

please visit https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/384/Senior-Care-Program or contact Social Worker

Natalie Kasberger at nkasberger@valpopd.com or (219) 476-7943 if preferred.