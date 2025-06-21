The City of Valparaiso has announced the availability of a number of community organizations to
offer cooling centers to help keep the city safe during this week’s heat wave.
“We encourage people to visit these cooling centers and to check on those who may not have functioning air conditioning,” said Mayor Jon Costas. The following Cooling Centers will be in place for this week and future heat waves:
- Valparaiso YMCA (219) 462-4185
1201 Cumberland Crossing
Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sun 11:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch (219) 462-0524
103 Jefferson St.
Open Mon – Thurs 9:00 am – 8:00 pm., Fri 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sat 9:00 am – 5:00 pm,
Sun 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Daybreak Resource Center (219) 510-1800
500 Don Hovey Dr.
Open Mon – Sun 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
- CoAction (219) 548-2800
2001 Calumet Ave.
Open Mon – Fri 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
In addition, the Valparaiso Police Department offers a special program for individuals who may need
special help during weather emergencies. The Contact Assistance Referral (CARE) Program means
the VPD will check on residents during harsh weather. To register yourself or a loved one for CARE
please visit https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/384/Senior-Care-Program or contact Social Worker
Natalie Kasberger at nkasberger@valpopd.com or (219) 476-7943 if preferred.