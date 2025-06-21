Michigan City police rescued a victim and arrested a man who they say was an armed felon after an incident Wednesday night, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

In the early hours of Wednesday, June 18, officers with the Michigan City Police Department were dispatched to an “unknown problem” at the 500 block of Tremont Street in Michigan City.

“What began as a routine call for service quickly evolved into a major criminal investigation, thanks to the swift response and sharp instincts of ‘night shift’ officers,” MCPD said in a press release.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers could hear a woman yelling for help from inside the home.

Officers made entry into the residence, where they were able to safely retrieve the female victim and detain the male suspect — identified as 39-year-old Adam Bray of Michigan City — without further incident.

As officers continued their investigation, they developed information that led them to apply for a

residential search warrant for the property. The Honorable Judge Julianne Havens reviewed the evidence and found probable cause to authorize the search. Upon executing the warrant, officers recovered multiple firearms, suspected illicit drugs, along with ammunition from inside the residence — further strengthening the case against the suspect.

As a result, Bray was arrested and formally charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness (shooting a firearm into a building) and dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance.

Bray is currently being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. His initial court hearing is scheduled for June 24, 2025, in LaPorte Superior Court #1 before the Honorable Judge Jaime Oss.

“This incident is a clear example of the courage, professionalism, and rapid decision-making our officers display every day — even in the most uncertain and dangerous of situations,” said Michigan City Police Chief Marty Corley. “I’m proud of our patrol officers for their quick response, which likely prevented further harm. Taking violent offenders and illegal firearms off our streets is critical to keeping our community safe, and we remain committed to protecting our residents at every hour of the day.”

“This case stands as a powerful reminder of the dedication and readiness of MCPD’s ‘night shift’ officers, whose teamwork and vigilance brought a volatile situation to a safe and decisive resolution,” MCPD said in a press release.