EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak afternoon heat index
values of around 100 with a maximum up to around 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events, particularly if they
persist for several days in a row.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cumulative effects of long-duration heat will
likely cause significant impacts, especially since it is the first
heat wave of the season. Low temperatures in the 70s will provide
little relief, especially for vulnerable populations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
