EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak afternoon heat index values of around 100 with a maximum up to around 105. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events, particularly if they persist for several days in a row. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cumulative effects of long-duration heat will likely cause significant impacts, especially since it is the first heat wave of the season. Low temperatures in the 70s will provide little relief, especially for vulnerable populations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.