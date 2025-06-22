The Valparaiso Police Department will once again take part in National Night Out, scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

“This annual nationwide event brings law enforcement and community members together to foster positive relationships, share ideas, and strengthen partnerships that support safer neighborhoods, VPD said on its Facebook page.

Festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m., with officers making scheduled stops at subdivisions and organized neighborhood gatherings throughout the evening. VPD encourages residents to start planning their events—whether it’s a block party, cookout, ice cream social, or games for the kids.

“We invite individuals, families, and neighborhood groups to host activities as part of this special night,” VPD said. “It’s a great opportunity to connect, collaborate, and celebrate our community. Officers from the Patrol Division, Investigations, Bike Patrol, K9 Unit, and civilian support staff will be out visiting neighborhoods and participating in the fun.”

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Valparaiso Police Department’s involvement in National Night Out.

To participate or schedule a visit to your event, please contact Captain Joe Hall at 219-462-2135 or jhall@valpopd.com. Registration closes Friday, July 18, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.