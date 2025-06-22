This Fourth of July weekend, Michiana Humane Society is offering a $10 microchip special to ensure your pets are easily identifiable if they are ever lost.

MHS says microchipping is a simple, safe procedure that provides lifelong protection for your furry friends. “By getting your pet microchipped, you’re not just investing in their safety; you’re gaining peace of mind knowing that if they ever go missing, they can be quickly returned to you. Reservations are required for this special offer, so act fast!”

See more at https://michianapets.org/resources/microchips/