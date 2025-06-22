The Michigan City Police Department released the following statement on golf cart use:

“The Michigan City Police Department would like to remind our residents and visitors that golf carts are not allowed to be operated on any public roadways. Summer weather has finally arrived and with it came several complaints reference golf carts traveling on the public roadways in the lakefront corridor. The safety of everyone on the roadways is of the utmost importance. Golf carts, along with other off-road vehicles such as ATV’s and 4-Wheelers, are not equipped with the same safety features as an automobile is. Serious injury can and will occur in the event of a collision between a golf cart and an automobile.

“IC 9-21-8-57 states that it is a Class C Infraction to operate a golf cart on the public roadways. Michigan City does not have an ordinance allowing for the use of golf carts on the public roadways, nor do ordinances from nearby towns allow for golf carts to be used outside those town limits. IC 9-21-8-57 applies to all public roadways but does not apply to private roadways or private property. For example, the large Beachwalk property is private property with private roadways. Golf carts can be operated, in a safe manner, within that complex. Leaving that complex in a golf cart and traveling on Lakeshore Drive would be a violation, however.

“The Michigan City Police Department is enforcing IC 9-21-8-57 and wanted to issue this reminder as the summer begins.”