Fair Week is Almost Here! We’re in the final countdown to the 2025 LaPorte County Fair, and this week is packed with important events to get us ready! Here’s what’s coming up:

Early project drop off is Monday – Friday from 8 AM – 4 PM at the 4-H Exhibit Hall (Small Projects Building)

Monday, June 23 at 9 AM – Service & Set-Up Day Help us get the fairgrounds and buildings looking great for the big week! All hands welcome!

Thursday, June 26 at 5 PM – Beef Work Day & Set-Up Calling all Beef project members—join us at the Cattle Barn to prep for fair!

Friday, June 27 at 7 PM – Fashion Revue at Westville High School Come support our 4-H’ers as they showcase their style and hard work on the runway!

Saturday, June 28 – Project Judging Day Judging for General Projects takes place—make sure to double check your assigned times!

Saturday & Sunday, June 28–29 starting at 8 AM – Dog Show Come cheer on our talented 4-H pups and handlers in action!