Fair Week is Almost Here! 🌟
We’re in the final countdown to the 2025 LaPorte County Fair, and this week is packed with important events to get us ready! Here’s what’s coming up:
❗Early project drop off is Monday – Friday from 8 AM – 4 PM at the 4-H Exhibit Hall (Small Projects Building)❗
🧹 Monday, June 23 at 9 AM – Service & Set-Up Day
Help us get the fairgrounds and buildings looking great for the big week! All hands welcome!
🐄 Thursday, June 26 at 5 PM – Beef Work Day & Set-Up
Calling all Beef project members—join us at the Cattle Barn to prep for fair!
👗 Friday, June 27 at 7 PM – Fashion Revue at Westville High School
Come support our 4-H’ers as they showcase their style and hard work on the runway!
🧁🖼 Saturday, June 28 – Project Judging Day
Judging for General Projects takes place—make sure to double check your assigned times!
🐶 Saturday & Sunday, June 28–29 starting at 8 AM – Dog Show
Come cheer on our talented 4-H pups and handlers in action!
Let’s kick off the week strong—see you there! 💚🐾