Michigan City, IN – A new marketing initiative is launching in the Uptown Arts District thanks to a collaborative partnership between BAC Marketing, the Michigan City Mainstreet Association (MCMA), and local merchants. Together, they are administering a grant aimed at promoting the district’s standout businesses and cultural attractions. The campaign will spotlight dynamic destinations like Static Age, Good News Vintage, Kolasa’s Polish Peasant, The International Art Alliance, Barker Hall, Vita Del Lago, Hoity Toity, Sacred Dunes, North Star Properties, Fluid Coffee Roasters, and many others that make up the vibrant core of Uptown Michigan City.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to unify merchants and amplify their presence through targeted social media, collaborative video content, and digital advertising. Notably, the program is 40% merchant-funded, showing a strong commitment from the local business community to invest in their own growth and visibility. The program grant will run June through November of the 2025 year.

“It’s great to see the merchants step up and take an active role in shaping the identity and future of Uptown,” said Carlton Bishop of BAC Marketing. “This is really a time to work together and elevate the marketing for the Uptown, especially with all that is going on with the new Station Block addition.”

This model follows successful examples from cities such as Valparaiso and Milwaukee, where placemaking strategies have proven to drive foot traffic, support small business, and cultivate cultural tourism.

“It’s our story. Our pulse that drives not only our fantastic merchants, but our culture. We have to remember that it all starts here, with us. Together we plan to make more than a splash, but a vibrant wave that shows we are indeed Michigan City Strong” -Horace Douglas, Marketing Chair, MCMA

Each month, participating merchants will be featured in professionally produced videos, spotlighted across social media, and incorporated into collaborative content like paired Reels—designed to reflect the synergy and unique character of the district. The marketing efforts will focus not only on local residents, but also attract visitors from outside Michigan City, further supporting the region’s tourism economy.

With transformative projects like the Station Block development already underway, the timing could not be better. As Michigan City continues to invest in its urban core, the merchants are matching that energy with a plan to amplify their visibility and foster a stronger Uptown identity.

Carlton Bishop, Owner of BAC Marketing, has called Michigan City home for nearly a decade after relocating his growing firm from Valparaiso, Indiana. BAC Marketing stands apart from traditional ad agencies or content creators by focusing not only on creativity, but on strategic data-driven marketing. The firm’s mission is simple: reach the largest, most targeted audience possible through smart, well-positioned content that promotes tourism, boosts local commerce, and elevates placemaking efforts.

“We don’t just create videos or ads — we build campaigns that are measurable, scalable, and designed to move people,” said Bishop. “Our work is rooted in data. We place content where it has the greatest impact, especially for communities like Michigan City that are investing in their future.”

BAC’s track record includes a partnership with One Region, where the firm produced a compelling video campaign supporting the South Shore Line’s Double Track Project — a critical infrastructure initiative that secured federal funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. (Watch: One Region Double Track Video).

Other clients include iconic local institutions like the Washington Park Zoo, Valparaiso University, and the LaPorte County Office of Economic Development. With every project, BAC Marketing aims to amplify the voices of the communities it serves and turn attention into action.

Kyron Williams

BAC Marketing / CreativeEiiis

Kyron has been creating content for Michigan City all his life. He focuses his expertise in video production and post processing. Not only is he an MC native but he has also worked on major MC placemaking projects in prior years.

BAC Marketing’s team members are 100% Michigan City based.