On June 22, 2025, at approximately 8:44pm, Officers working in Washington Park reported that multiple gunshots were being fired near the North end of the parking lot. Additional Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift II responded to the park to assist them.
The Officers conducted witness interviews and collected evidence. The initial investigation determined that 23 year old Michigan City resident, Keyshaun Stalling, was struck by gunfire following an argument. His injury is not life threatening. Two vehicles that had been parked in the lot also received damage. The Investigative Division was contacted for assistance and Det. Tempest Miller was assigned to this case. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet. While specific details of this case can’t be released, to protect the integrity of the investigation, it needs to be noted that this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.
The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Det. Miller at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1081 or by email at temiller@emichigancity.com. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous! Michigan City Police Department