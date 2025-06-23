The Officers conducted witness interviews and collected evidence. The initial investigation determined that 23 year old Michigan City resident, Keyshaun Stalling, was struck by gunfire following an argument. His injury is not life threatening. Two vehicles that had been parked in the lot also received damage. The Investigative Division was contacted for assistance and Det. Tempest Miller was assigned to this case. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet. While specific details of this case can’t be released, to protect the integrity of the investigation, it needs to be noted that this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.