HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
  northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT /1 AM EDT/ tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.