HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until midnight CDT /1 AM EDT/ tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Share This Story, Choose Your Platform!