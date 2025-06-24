Michigan City, IN — As part of the City’s commitment to improving customer service and streamlining development processes, the City of Michigan City is launching new weekly Open Office Hours with the Building and Inspection Department every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at City Hall.

“These weekly hours are designed to provide residents, builders, and business owners a consistent time

to connect directly with our team, ask questions, and get support with permitting or inspection

concerns,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “We’re working to make it easier and more efficient to do

business in Michigan City.”

In addition, Mayor Nelson Deuitch will host two Contractor and Builder Roundtables to hear directly from the local building and development community:

• Monday, June 30 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 9 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Both sessions will be held at City Hall and are open to local contractors, developers, architects, and

others involved in construction and permitting.

“These roundtables are an opportunity for open dialogue,” Mayor Nelson Deuitch added. “We want to

hear your ideas, challenges, and suggestions as we continue to modernize how we serve you.”

Earlier this year, the City launched Cloudpermit, a new online permitting software that enables users to submit, track, and manage building permits entirely online.

Dave Albers, who helped lead the implementation of the new platform, emphasized the benefits:

“With Cloudpermit, we’ve taken a big step forward in transparency, accessibility, and efficiency. Contractors can now apply for permits, schedule inspections, and track progress without ever stepping foot in City Hall. This has been a game-changer for our department and the people we serve.”

The City encourages all contractors, builders, and industry professionals to attend the roundtables and

take advantage of the new open office hours.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Mayor’s Office at communications@emichigancity.com or call (219) 873-1400.