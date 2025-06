Several roads in Michigan City will have roadwork this week today through through Thursday, June 27.

Due to weather restrictions last week, paving will be done this week on Dahlia, Minnie, Ruth, and Forest streets, as well as Birdella and Victory lanes.

Concrete (cement) crews will be working on William and Ripley streets.

All road construction is weather permitting.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Check Facebook.com/MyMichiganCity for updates.