Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson has identified the two officers involved in the shooting outside the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday, June 19.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, the Indiana State Police released the following statement:

“In a continued effort for full transparency, Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson is providing the names of the Chesterton Police officers involved in the police action shooting that occurred last week.

“The two officers are as follows: Lt. David Virijevich, a 22 1/2-year veteran of the Chesterton Police Department; and Officer Nolan Mancera, a five-year veteran of the Chesterton Police Department. Both officers were on duty at the time of the incident.

“As was previously reported, Officer Mancera sustained a gunshot wound during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect. He was released from the hospital after receiving treatment and is recovering at home. Officer Mancera is expected to make a full recovery.