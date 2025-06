Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson has identified the two officers involved in the shooting outside the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday, June 19.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, the Indiana State Police released the following statement:

โ€œIn a continued effort for full transparency, Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson is providing the names of the Chesterton Police officers involved in the police action shooting that occurred last week.

โ€œThe two officers are as follows: Lt. David Virijevich, a 22 1/2-year veteran of the Chesterton Police Department; and Officer Nolan Mancera, a five-year veteran of the Chesterton Police Department. Both officers were on duty at the time of the incident.

โ€œAs was previously reported, Officer Mancera sustained a gunshot wound during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect. He was released from the hospital after receiving treatment and is recovering at home. Officer Mancera is expected to make a full recovery.