Michigan City Exchange Club will be handing out American Flags along the parade route before the parade begins
- Michigan City Police Department Motor Patrol
2. Michigan City Police Department Honor Guard
3. Michigan City Police Department Chief of Police
4. Michigan City Police Department Patrol Vehicles
5. Michigan City Police Department ATV/UTV Units
6. Michigan City Police Department Paddy Wagon
7. MCPD Vintage Squad Car
8. Michigan City Fire Chief
9. Michigan City Fire Department Ladder Truck
10. Michigan City Fire Department Fire Truck
11. Trail Creek Police
12. Pines Fire Department
13. LaPorte County Sherrif’s Office
14. LaPorte County EMS
15. Indiana State Police
16. Indiana Dunes National Park Fire Management
17. MCHS MCJROTC Color Guard
18. MC Municipal Band
19. Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson-Deuitch
20. State Senator Rodney Pol, Jr.
21. Arnett Construction
22. Grand Marshal Braden Fiske
23. MCHS Athletics
24. MCHS Cheerleading
25. MCHS Wolfpack Pride Marching Band
26. MCHS Robotics
27. MCAS School Bus
28. MCAS Food Service Truck
29. MC Pop Warner Football
30. MC Pop Warner Cheer
31. Four A’s Car Club
32. Michiana Clowns
33. Paladin LaPorte County Head Start
34. Paladin
35. The Wall Gang
36. 219 Prime 10U Travel Football
37. Michigan City Walmart 1487
38. Xavier Kiner
39. Crazy Rhythm 420
40. Uncle Sam on Stilts
41. Frank & Edward Skwiat, American Legion Post 451
42. Code Red Dance Academy
43. Swanson Center
44. MC Youth Baseball League
45. JoyRide
46. Indiana Towing
47. Fort Wayne Scottish Pipes & Drum
48. LaPorte County Meals on Wheels
49. Congressman Frank J. Mrvan representing Indiana’s 1st Congressional District
50. LaPorte County Democratic Party
51. New Prairie Marching Cougars
52. New Prairie High School Cheerleaders
53. PrivaDrive
54. MC MaddWrappers
55. LEONA Tribute Vehicle
56. Diamond Martial Arts
57. LaPorte Community Federal Credit Union
58. Platinum Gymnastics
59. VFW Post 2536
60. Faith City Assembly of God
61. Orak Shrine Van
62. Orak Shrine Fire Truck
63. Orak Shrine Oriental Band
64. Gann Mechanical
65. W.A.I.R. – We All In Recovery, Inc.
66. Canterbury Theatre
67. Salvation Army of Michigan City
68. Guardian Riders
69. Haunted Hills Haunted Attractions
70. LaPorte County Republican Party
71. Kabelin’s Ace Hardware 19154
72. Full Gospel Church
73. Cycle Paths Bicycle Club
74. Indiana State Prison
75. 219 Riderz of Michigan City
76. MC Soul Steppers Drill Team
77. Moose Lodge 980
78. Scentsy Independent Consultant Carl Cayhill
79. Dav Danny Bruce Chapter 23
80. Michigan City Ford
81. JB West Roofing
82. Great Lakers Auto Club
83. Emmanuel Funeral Home
84. Young People’s Theatre, Newsies Cast
85. Pentecostals of MC
86. Sullivan-Palatek
87. Meghan Maddox Realtor MTM Long Beach Realty / Peggy Loza with Mortgage Exchange
88. Robert Tylisz Appliance
89. Fast Eddie’s Family Haircare
90. Replica 1929 Model A Ford
91. Caledonia Kilty Pipe Band
92. Michigan City Special Events
LINE UP SUBJECT TO CHANGE