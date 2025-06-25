Michigan City Exchange Club will be handing out American Flags along the parade route before the parade begins

Michigan City Police Department Motor Patrol

2. Michigan City Police Department Honor Guard

3. Michigan City Police Department Chief of Police

4. Michigan City Police Department Patrol Vehicles

5. Michigan City Police Department ATV/UTV Units

6. Michigan City Police Department Paddy Wagon

7. MCPD Vintage Squad Car

8. Michigan City Fire Chief

9. Michigan City Fire Department Ladder Truck

10. Michigan City Fire Department Fire Truck

11. Trail Creek Police

12. Pines Fire Department

13. LaPorte County Sherrif’s Office

14. LaPorte County EMS

15. Indiana State Police

16. Indiana Dunes National Park Fire Management

17. MCHS MCJROTC Color Guard

18. MC Municipal Band

19. Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson-Deuitch

20. State Senator Rodney Pol, Jr.

21. Arnett Construction

22. Grand Marshal Braden Fiske

23. MCHS Athletics

24. MCHS Cheerleading

25. MCHS Wolfpack Pride Marching Band

26. MCHS Robotics

27. MCAS School Bus

28. MCAS Food Service Truck

29. MC Pop Warner Football

30. MC Pop Warner Cheer

31. Four A’s Car Club

32. Michiana Clowns

33. Paladin LaPorte County Head Start

34. Paladin

35. The Wall Gang

36. 219 Prime 10U Travel Football

37. Michigan City Walmart 1487

38. Xavier Kiner

39. Crazy Rhythm 420

40. Uncle Sam on Stilts

41. Frank & Edward Skwiat, American Legion Post 451

42. Code Red Dance Academy

43. Swanson Center

44. MC Youth Baseball League

45. JoyRide

46. Indiana Towing

47. Fort Wayne Scottish Pipes & Drum

48. LaPorte County Meals on Wheels

49. Congressman Frank J. Mrvan representing Indiana’s 1st Congressional District

50. LaPorte County Democratic Party

51. New Prairie Marching Cougars

52. New Prairie High School Cheerleaders

53. PrivaDrive

54. MC MaddWrappers

55. LEONA Tribute Vehicle

56. Diamond Martial Arts

57. LaPorte Community Federal Credit Union

58. Platinum Gymnastics

59. VFW Post 2536

60. Faith City Assembly of God

61. Orak Shrine Van

62. Orak Shrine Fire Truck

63. Orak Shrine Oriental Band

64. Gann Mechanical

65. W.A.I.R. – We All In Recovery, Inc.

66. Canterbury Theatre

67. Salvation Army of Michigan City

68. Guardian Riders

69. Haunted Hills Haunted Attractions

70. LaPorte County Republican Party

71. Kabelin’s Ace Hardware 19154

72. Full Gospel Church

73. Cycle Paths Bicycle Club

74. Indiana State Prison

75. 219 Riderz of Michigan City

76. MC Soul Steppers Drill Team

77. Moose Lodge 980

78. Scentsy Independent Consultant Carl Cayhill

79. Dav Danny Bruce Chapter 23

80. Michigan City Ford

81. JB West Roofing

82. Great Lakers Auto Club

83. Emmanuel Funeral Home

84. Young People’s Theatre, Newsies Cast

85. Pentecostals of MC

86. Sullivan-Palatek

87. Meghan Maddox Realtor MTM Long Beach Realty / Peggy Loza with Mortgage Exchange

88. Robert Tylisz Appliance

89. Fast Eddie’s Family Haircare

90. Replica 1929 Model A Ford

91. Caledonia Kilty Pipe Band

92. Michigan City Special Events

