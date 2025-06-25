Michigan City Exchange Club will be handing out American Flags along the parade route before the parade begins

  1. Michigan City Police Department Motor Patrol
    2. Michigan City Police Department Honor Guard
    3. Michigan City Police Department Chief of Police
    4. Michigan City Police Department Patrol Vehicles
    5. Michigan City Police Department ATV/UTV Units
    6. Michigan City Police Department Paddy Wagon
    7. MCPD Vintage Squad Car
    8. Michigan City Fire Chief
    9. Michigan City Fire Department Ladder Truck
    10. Michigan City Fire Department Fire Truck
    11. Trail Creek Police
    12. Pines Fire Department
    13. LaPorte County Sherrif’s Office
    14. LaPorte County EMS
    15. Indiana State Police
    16. Indiana Dunes National Park Fire Management
    17. MCHS MCJROTC Color Guard
    18. MC Municipal Band
    19. Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson-Deuitch
    20. State Senator Rodney Pol, Jr.
    21. Arnett Construction
    22. Grand Marshal Braden Fiske
    23.  MCHS Athletics
    24. MCHS Cheerleading
    25. MCHS Wolfpack Pride Marching Band
    26. MCHS Robotics
    27. MCAS School Bus
    28. MCAS Food Service Truck
    29. MC Pop Warner Football
    30. MC Pop Warner Cheer
    31. Four A’s Car Club
    32. Michiana Clowns
    33. Paladin LaPorte County Head Start
    34. Paladin
    35. The Wall Gang
    36. 219 Prime 10U Travel Football
    37. Michigan City Walmart 1487
    38. Xavier Kiner
    39. Crazy Rhythm 420
    40. Uncle Sam on Stilts
    41. Frank & Edward Skwiat, American Legion Post 451
    42. Code Red Dance Academy
    43. Swanson Center
    44. MC Youth Baseball League
    45. JoyRide
    46. Indiana Towing
    47. Fort Wayne Scottish Pipes & Drum
    48. LaPorte County Meals on Wheels
    49. Congressman Frank J. Mrvan representing Indiana’s 1st Congressional District
    50. LaPorte County Democratic Party
    51. New Prairie Marching Cougars
    52. New Prairie High School Cheerleaders
    53. PrivaDrive
    54. MC MaddWrappers
    55. LEONA Tribute Vehicle
    56. Diamond Martial Arts
    57. LaPorte Community Federal Credit Union
    58. Platinum Gymnastics
    59. VFW Post 2536
    60. Faith City Assembly of God
    61.  Orak Shrine Van
    62. Orak Shrine Fire Truck
    63. Orak Shrine Oriental Band
    64. Gann Mechanical
    65. W.A.I.R. – We All In Recovery, Inc.
    66. Canterbury Theatre
    67. Salvation Army of Michigan City
    68. Guardian Riders
    69. Haunted Hills Haunted Attractions
    70. LaPorte County Republican Party
    71. Kabelin’s Ace Hardware 19154
    72. Full Gospel Church
    73. Cycle Paths Bicycle Club
    74. Indiana State Prison
    75. 219 Riderz of Michigan City
    76. MC Soul Steppers Drill Team
    77. Moose Lodge 980
    78. Scentsy Independent Consultant Carl Cayhill
    79. Dav Danny Bruce Chapter 23
    80. Michigan City Ford
    81. JB West Roofing
    82.  Great Lakers Auto Club
    83. Emmanuel Funeral Home
    84. Young People’s Theatre, Newsies Cast
    85. Pentecostals of MC
    86. Sullivan-Palatek
    87. Meghan Maddox Realtor MTM Long Beach Realty / Peggy Loza with Mortgage Exchange
    88. Robert Tylisz Appliance
    89. Fast Eddie’s Family Haircare
    90. Replica 1929 Model A Ford
    91. Caledonia Kilty Pipe Band
    92. Michigan City Special Events

LINE UP SUBJECT TO CHANGE