The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the expansion of its worksite speed control pilot program, known as Safe Zones, to Interstate 65 in Lake County. The program is currently active in the Clear Path I-465/I-69 work zone on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

“Overall, the program has been successful in slowing drivers down,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist. “Slower speeds create safer conditions not only for road workers, but also for drivers and their passengers.”

On or after Monday, July 7, Safe Zones enforcement will begin in the current I-65 construction zone, between mile markers 235 and 239 near Lowell. Safe Zones enforcement will also continue in the Clear Path zone in Marion County.

Once active, vehicles traveling 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will receive a violation notice via mail. The first violation results in a zero-fine warning, followed by a $75 civil fine for second violations, and a $150 civil fine for third and subsequent violations.

“Safety is the driving force behind this program,” said Secretary of Transportation and Infrastructure Matt Ubelhor. “We want everyone to go home to their loved ones at the end of the day.”

Safe Zones was authorized by the Indiana General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session through House Enrolled Act 1015. By statute, the program may be active at up to four sites at any given time. The program aims to protect the lives of motorists and road workers by slowing drivers down and reducing crashes in work zones.

How Safe Zones Works

The system documents vehicle speeds using truck-mounted speed timing devices as they pass through work zones. When a vehicle is traveling 11 mph or more than the posted speed limit, the system captures an image of the vehicle’s rear license plate. After data is validated, violations are certified and issued to the owner of the vehicle by mail. In accordance with state statute, collected fines go into the state’s General Fund.

Signs are posted to notify drivers entering and exiting active worksites that speeds are being monitored by an automated system. Workers must be present at the time of an event for a violation to be valid. Violations may be paid online, by phone, or by mail. Payment is due within 30 days of a violation being mailed. Click here to view a short video about the program.

In the first month of enforcement in the Clear Path work zone, more than 25,000 first-violation warnings were issued. INDOT will share annual reports throughout the five-year pilot program with members of the Indiana General Assembly and the traveling public.

To learn more about Indiana Safe Zones, including active locations and answers to frequently asked questions, visit SafeZonesIN.com.