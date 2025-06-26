Friendship Botanic Gardens Launches $75,000 Emergency Fundraising Campaign

Michigan City, IN — Friendship Botanic Gardens, a natural and cultural destination in Northwest Indiana for nearly a century, has announced the launch of a $75,000 emergency fundraising campaign to address urgent infrastructure and safety concerns throughout the historic property.

The Gardens, known for offering a peaceful retreat where families gather, children explore, and nature is celebrated year-round, now faces significant challenges due to aging infrastructure. Without immediate funding, the safety and accessibility of this beloved space may be at risk.

“This is a critical moment for the Gardens,” said Jenilee Haynes Peterson, Director of Friendship Botanic Gardens. “We’re calling on our community, supporters, and all who cherish this space to come together in its time of need. With your help, we can preserve the beauty, history, and serenity of the Gardens for generations to come.”

Funds raised will support:

$50,000 for emergency repairs for the bridge over Trail Creek

for emergency repairs for the bridge over Trail Creek $10,000 for the removal of hazardous trees

for the removal of hazardous trees $4,000 to restore underground electrical lines damaged by local wildlife

to restore underground electrical lines damaged by local wildlife Continued maintenance of accessible spaces and vital community programs

Rima Binder, President of the Board of Directors, emphasized the importance of acting now:

“Friendship Botanic Gardens is more than a scenic destination — it’s an essential part of our community’s heritage,” said Rima Binder, President of the Board of Directors. “Now is the time to act. By investing in the Gardens today, we ensure that future generations can experience the same sense of peace, beauty, and connection to nature that we value so deeply.”

All donations will help ensure that Friendship Botanic Gardens remains a safe, welcoming, and sustainable space for all who visit. All contributions are tax-deductible and can be made online or by contacting the Gardens directly.

To donate or learn more about how you can help, visit friendshipbotanicgardens.org or email Jenilee Haynes Peterson at jpeterson@friendshipbotanicgardens.org.